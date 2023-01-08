Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 14,116 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 199,775 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes Trading Up 5.8 %

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.