Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 541 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

