Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,380 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 362.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.