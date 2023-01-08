Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

