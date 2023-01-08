Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 398.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,237 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of INVH opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.