Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 292,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $87.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $106.12.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

