Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $43.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

