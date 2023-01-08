Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

