Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,463,000 after buying an additional 1,541,451 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $47.86 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.