Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $321.28 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.