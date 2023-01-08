Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. UBS Group cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $55.91 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

