Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.23 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Trading Up 3.7 %

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.