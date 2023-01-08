Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

