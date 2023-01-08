Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.31 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after buying an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

