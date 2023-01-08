Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,643,000 after buying an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

