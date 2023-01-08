Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 5,087.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

