Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,346 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.