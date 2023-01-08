Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.50 ($6.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

