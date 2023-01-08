Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $144.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

