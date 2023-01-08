Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.