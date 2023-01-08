Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after buying an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,764,000 after buying an additional 2,526,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.