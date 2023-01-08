Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 151 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,727,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.89. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

