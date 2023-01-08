Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,436 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after buying an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.