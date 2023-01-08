Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,024 shares of company stock worth $22,386,554. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

