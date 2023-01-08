Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $322.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.