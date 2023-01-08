Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,792 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 45,257 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

