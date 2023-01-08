Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at $17,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

