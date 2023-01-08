Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,243 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

