Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 17,630 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

