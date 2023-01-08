Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 20,600 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $50.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,871. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

