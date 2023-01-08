Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,071 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

