Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $187.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $204.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

