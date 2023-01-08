Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 562 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 540.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 144,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.