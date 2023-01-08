Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 662 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $267.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $339.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.88.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

