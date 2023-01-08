Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 820 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.