First Interstate Bank Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

