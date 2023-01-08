First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.66 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

