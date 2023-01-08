Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Fortive Trading Up 2.5 %

FTV stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.