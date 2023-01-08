Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

HD stock opened at $317.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $404.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.94. The company has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

