Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $105.17 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

