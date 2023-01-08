Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Globant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 46,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $256,020,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Globant by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $160.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.25. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $154.82 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

