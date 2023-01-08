Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.