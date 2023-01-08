HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.