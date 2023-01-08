Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 973.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,918,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

HR stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.