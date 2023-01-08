Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

