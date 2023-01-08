Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

