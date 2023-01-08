Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

