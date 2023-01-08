Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

