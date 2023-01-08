Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.
- On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.