Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 3,644 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Progressive Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PGR opened at $134.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.