Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Major Shareholder Buys $176,358.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,971,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,115,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 46,931 shares of Intevac stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $308,805.98.

Intevac Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IVAC opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Intevac by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intevac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intevac by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVAC. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

